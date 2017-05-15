Police: Kan. man dies after crash on reported stolen motorcycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

Just after 7p.m. Saturday, a Sedgwick County Deputy Sheriff attempted to make a traffic stop on a man driving a reported stolen 2005 Yamaha motorcycle near the intersection of Lincoln and Market in Wichita, according to Wichita Police Department Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.

The rider refused to stop and continued westbound and crashed in the 800 Block of West Lincoln.

The man on the motorcycle identified as Bryce Reed, 27, Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the 11th fatal traffic accident in Wichita this year, according to Woodrow.