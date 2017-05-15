Manhattan wildfire awareness meeting tonight

Learn how to make informed management decisions to prevent wildfire damage to your home, farmstead, livestock and equipment at a free wildfire awareness meeting at 7 p.m . May 15 at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters, 2000 Denison Ave.

The meeting is co-sponsored by the Kansas Forest Service and is free and open to the public.

Experts will cover topics such as natural versus invasive landcover and fuel, brush management practices, homeowner fire prevention, fire departments and wildfires in the wildland-urban interface, and resources available to cope with damage and loss.

For more information, view the event’s PDF flyer.