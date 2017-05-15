Kansas Legislature’s session hits 91st day with 100 budgeted

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature’s annual session has reached its 91st day with leaders having budgeted for 100 days.

The session’s 90th day was Sunday. That’s considered the traditional length.

But the Kansas Constitution allows lawmakers to extend sessions past 90 days in even-numbered years and doesn’t limit them in odd-numbered years.

Session lengths have varied widely over the past decade. A 73-day session last year followed a record 114-day session in 2015.

Only six sessions have lasted 100 days or longer, starting with 1990’s 100 days. Sessions were 103 days in 1991; 100 in 1992; 107 in 2002 and 100 in 2012 before 2015’s record.

The 100th day this year is May 24.

Lawmakers this year must close budget shortfalls and respond to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling on education funding.