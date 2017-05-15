Fort Riley to hold full-scale exercise

A full-scale exercise is scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Fort Riley. During
these two days, residents, employees and community members should be aware
there is likely to be an increase in emergency response vehicle traffic and
warning sirens.
Additionally, certain roads on the installation may be closed and traffic
could be rerouted in certain locations at various times. Drivers are asked
to be patient and allow extra time when traveling on post.
The exercise is a way to test and train installation emergency preparedness.
The annual exercise involves Fort Riley assets and community partner support
to help test, synchronize and evaluate all emergency response processes and
procedures.