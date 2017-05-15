“Feel the Flint Hills” during this week’s Flint Hills Festival Contest

It’s time to announce the final question for the Flint Hills Discovery Center Festival Contest!

With the Flint Hills Festival coming up this weekend they want to know: Why do you love the flint hills?

Write your answer on the palm of your hand and post it to Facebook with #FestFive to win two tickets to Symphony in the Flint Hills! You have from today until this Sunday to submit your photo before the next and final question of Fest Contest is announced!