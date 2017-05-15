Construction set to begin next week on Denison Avenue

Work is set to begin May 22 on Denison Avenue to install new water lines and repave the street from Claflin to Anderson.

Construction will begin on the north end of the project near Claflin Road and progress south throughout the summer. The intersection of Denison Avenue and Claflin Road will be closed May 22 through July 3 while the intersection is reconstructed. Please follow posted detours during this closure. Se e the images below for detour routes.

Water line will be installed in the following phases: Claflin to Platt; Platt to College Heights; College Heights to Hunting; Hunting to Anderson.