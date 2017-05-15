Construction set to begin next week on Denison Avenue

Work is set to begin May 22 on Denison Avenue to install new water lines and repave the street from Claflin to Anderson.
Construction will begin on the north end of the project near Claflin Road and progress south throughout the summer. The intersection of Denison Avenue and Claflin Road will be closed May 22 through July 3 while the intersection is reconstructed. Please follow posted detours during this closure. See the images below for detour routes.
Water line will be installed in the following phases: Claflin to Platt; Platt to College Heights; College Heights to Hunting; Hunting to Anderson.
Storm sewer will also be installed near the intersection of Hunting and Denison to assist with drainage. Motorists should expect lane reductions, lowered speeds and possible delays on Denison Avenue as this work progresses throughout the summer. Water line installation is expected to be complete by late July.
An asphalt mill and overlay on Denison from Claflin to Anderson will follow in late July, with all repaving and pavement markings scheduled to be complete by Aug. 14.
Please drive slowly, obey all posted traffic control signs, and use caution around the work zone.