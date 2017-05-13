Kids playing with a lighter blamed for starting Kansas fire

HUTCHINSON- A Friday evening fire at a Kansas home is now blamed on kids playing with a lighter.

Just after 8:30p.m, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 100 block of East 8th for a structure fire, according to a media release.

They found a fully involved four-car garage with intense heat.

Multiple exposures were being threatened with several starting to burn, including the backside of nearby Riverside Baptist Church.

Fire attack procedures were initiated when a second alarm was requested. The fire was controlled in approximately 20 minutes. Crews remained on scene for approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes performing investigation and overhaul operations.

Three juveniles from the area admitted to playing with a lighter in the garage and starting the fire, according to fire officials.

The garage and vehicles inside were a total loss. In addition, three exposure buildings were damaged, including the church, which received minor damage. The total damage estimate was $10,000.

The Hutchinson Fire Department responded 11 units, including staff and support vehicles. No injuries were reported.