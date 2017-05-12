Kansas man dies in crash; made a u-turn in front of semi

SHERMAN COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy pickup driven by George O. Schmidt, 73, Goodland was south bound stopped near the intersection Kansas 27 and Sherman County Road 60 off the roadway waiting for a vehicle to pass so he could make a U-turn.

After the vehicle passed, the driver attempted a U-turn in front of a 2007 Peterbilt semi driven by Stephen R. Smith 41, Goodland.

The semi struck Chevy in the intersection

Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Bateman Funeral Home.

Smith was not injured.

Schmidt was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.