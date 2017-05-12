Kansas man convicted in shooting death of his mother

BURLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison in the shooting death of his mother.

KVOE-AM reports that 30-year-old Daniel Harris was sentenced Thursday in Coffey County District Court for involuntary manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old Niki Harris.

Court documents say Daniel Harris’ mother came to his Burlington home on Feb. 1 after he argued with his wife over alcohol use.

Two guns were present, and Niki Harris picked up one of them. Her intoxicated son then retrieved the second gun, threatened to hurt himself and turned the handgun on his mother. When she advanced toward him, he fired once, hitting her in the abdomen. The bullet also narrowly missed Harris’ wife and baby. Niki Harris died several days later.