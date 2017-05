The Flint Hills Iris Society invites visitors to view a colorful array of blooming iris at K-State Gardens. Members of the Iris Society will be on hand to answer questions about iris care and planting. Write down your favorites for the iris sale on July 29th!

This is a superb time to see the iris blooms at their peak. The collection is lovely with many different colors and varieties to view.

Come admire and enjoy the Iris Collection in the Gardens from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this SUnday