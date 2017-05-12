Fort Riley looking to hire child care providers

A Fort Riley childcare-provider hiring event will take place May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riley’s Conference Center. During the event, applicants will be considered for all levels of child and youth program assistant positions. The pay for these jobs ranges from $11.48 to $14.08 per hour.

The hiring event is sponsored by Fort Riley’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, commonly known as “MWR.”

Those interested in applying should attend the event ready to be interviewed. To speed the hiring process, applicants should bring an updated resume; high school diploma, GED or college transcripts; social security card; and birth certificate or passport. Additionally, applicants are encouraged to apply early at www.usajobs.gov, using keywords “NAF” and “Fort Riley.”

For more information about the hiring event, call (785) 239-2325.