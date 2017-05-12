City of Manhattan looking for rescue replacement for Buck

The City is pursuing rescue placement options for Buck, the German short-haired pointer that was surrendered to the City of Manhattan in late April after biting a child. City administration, in coordination with animal shelter staff, made the decision to place the dog in a rescue after a thorough investigation into the facts surrounding the case. A select number of r escues have been identified as possible placements for Buck with discussion occurring with a preferred entity at this time. He will remain at the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter until transfer arrangements are made.

“We interviewed a number of people who came into contact with Buck during his short adoption period and came to the conclusion that he should be placed in a rescue where he can be extensively evaluated,” said Ron Fehr, city manager. “The rescue we are in contact with specializes in working with this breed and can make the best decision for Buck going forward.”

A family adopted Buck from the shelter on April 24 but surrendered him back to the shelter the following day after reportedly biting their 2-year-old daughter twice. He was placed under 10-day observation as required for any animal with the potential to transmit rabies. That observation period expired last week, but city staff continued to investigate in order to make an informed decision.