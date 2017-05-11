Riley County Arrests May 11

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1300 block of Houston St. on May 10, 2017 at approximately 1:20 PM. Officers listed John Farmer, 27, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that 2 known suspects were attempting to take items from his shed when he interrupted them. One suspect fled the scene. Taken and recovered were a Stihl trimmer and a hand torch. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $530.00.

John Lee, 60, of Ogden, was arrested in the 1400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on May 10, 2017 at approximately 1:20 PM. Lee was arrested for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Lee was also arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Lee’s bond was set at $3,500.00 for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator, and was given no bond for the warrant, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 400 block of West St. in Riley, Kansas, on May 10, 2017 at approximately 1:55 PM. Officers listed Leafer Landscaping as the victim when an employee reported that an unknown suspect took a Stihl leaf blower and a Husqvarna gas blower. The items were later recovered. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $650.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Browning Ave. and Dickens Ave. at approximately 4:05 PM on May 10, 2017. When officers arrived on scene, they found Mark Derby, 72, of Manhattan, suffering from injuries after the 1994 Harley Davidson FLSTC struck a 2002 Chrysler Voyager, driven by Randal Geringer, 52, of Manhattan. Derby was transported to Via Christi for his injuries by EMS. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.