Construction may affect commencement traffic

Commencement attendees entering Manhattan from the west and north this weekend may want to allow extra time to drive to Friday’s and Saturday’s ceremonies.

There is construction on Anderson Avenue from the intersection with Scenic Drive and Kimball Avenue to the entrance to Anneberg Park. Drivers can expect lane shifts and speeds reduced to 20 mph throughout the project area.

There also is construction at the interchange of K-113 and K-18. The project extends onto Seth Child Road from Fort Riley Boulevard to Claflin Road.

On the north side of Manhattan, three major maintenance projects are scheduled at Tuttle Creek Dam. The projects will slow traffic into and around Tuttle Creek State Park.

For more information, visit the city of Manhattan’s construction projects webpage.