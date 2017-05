Senior educator Kathrine Schlageck will give an illustrated talk “The Martial Adventures of Henry and Me,” on the tale of William Allen White and Henry J. Allen visiting the WWI front with the Red Cross. The talk will be at 5:30 p.m. today at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.

“The Martial Adventures of Henry and Me” was written by White and illustrated by Tony Sarg, puppet master, cartoonist and author/illustrator.

The museum has received a selection of Sarg’s original illustrations.