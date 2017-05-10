Riley County Arrests May 10

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Yuma St. on May 9, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM. Officers listed Emily Vogts, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect threw a beer bottle at her rear window, shattering it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 1300 block of Kimball Ave. on May 9, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM. When officers arrived, the found that Denaal Thompson, 33, of Manhattan, had suffered injuries after her white 1994 Mazda Protege struck her after it died and she exited the vehicle to attempt to push it off the road. Thompson was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of her injuries. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident.

Officers filed a report for rape in Riley County on May 9, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old female as the victim when she reported that a male (unknown age) known to her raped her after meeting earlier in the day. Due to the nature of the allegations made, no additional information will be released.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.