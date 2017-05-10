Manhattan High School Named to the High School Challenge List

Manhattan High School has been named to The Washington Post’s America’s Most Challenging High School list for the ninth consecutive year.

Ten Kansas high schools made the High School Challenge List. Last year, Manhattan High School’s index number was 1.636.

Sumner Academy of Arts and Science index 3.887

Blue Valley West index 2.549

Blue Valley North index 2.541

Blue Valley Southwest index 2.504

Blue Valley index 2.323

Shawnee Mission East index 1.863

Manhattan index 1.808

Olathe Northwest index 1.471

Blue Valley Northwest index 1.470

Shawnee Mission South index 1.126



The Washington Post annually surveys and ranks approximately 22,000 high schools across the country. Public schools are ranked according to a ratio devised by Jay Mathews: the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and/or Cambridge tests taken by all students at a school and divided by the number of graduating seniors. All of the schools on the list have an index of at least 1.000. Just over 1,925 schools—only 12 percent of all the public schools in the U.S.—made the list.”I am so proud of our students, our staff, our parents, and our community in achieving this recognition for a ninth consecutive year,” states Greg Hoyt, Principal of Manhattan High School. “The number of students enrolling in our most rigorous Advanced Placement courses, and then taking the exam, continues to grow. I applaud the students and families that accept the challenge of these courses, and the staff members that serve as instructors. Additionally, the growth of this program is not possible without the efforts of our coordinator, Bev Fink, and strong support from the central office and the Board of Education. The communities of Manhattan and Ogden can take great pride in the entire educational system of USD 383.”

To view the article and list of the High School Challenge, visit The Washington Post website at https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/local/high-school-challenge-2017/