Little Apple Derby Bombers debut Saturday

Get ready to watch Manhattan’s First Derby team make their debut this Saturday as the take on Central Kansas Roller Derby in their first bout of the season.

Doors open at the National Guard Armory (721 Levee Drive) at 6:15 p.m. with the first whistle at 7:00.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $8 for children – kids 10 and under are free – and $10 for military and students at the door. Get pre-sale tickets from your favorite bomber: $10 for Adults, $6.00 for kids 10+, and $8.00 for military and students. Bring your own chair and get a dollar off the door price!

Be sure to stick around for the after party at Auntie Maes Parlor in Aggieville!

