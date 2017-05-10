Little Apple Post

Manhattan's Online Newspaper

Little Apple Derby Bombers debut Saturday

Get ready to watch Manhattan’s First Derby team make their debut this Saturday as the take on17990766_1869437120011731_3802428606825908216_n Central Kansas Roller Derby in their first bout of the season.

Doors open at the National Guard Armory (721 Levee Drive) at 6:15 p.m. with the first whistle at 7:00.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $8 for children – kids 10 and under are free – and $10 for military and students at the door. Get pre-sale tickets from your favorite bomber: $10 for Adults, $6.00 for kids 10+, and $8.00 for military and students. Bring your own chair and get a dollar off the door price!

Be sure to stick around for the after party at Auntie Maes Parlor in Aggieville!