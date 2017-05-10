25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive

The 25th annual national Letter Carriers’ #StampOutHunger Food Drive is coming up this Saturday!

On Saturday, all you have to do is leave a bag or bags of non-perishable food (canned goods, cereal, pasta, rice, boxed juices and shelf-stable milk – please no glass items) by your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pickup time. Your letter carrier will deliver the food to a local food pantry in your community.

In the past, letter carriers have collected 1.5 billion pounds of food nationally for distribution. Last year, Stamp Out Hunger netted 80.1 million pounds of food in 10,000 cities and towns, and in all 50 states.