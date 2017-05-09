State fire marshal determines cause of $4M Kan. apartment blaze

GEARY COUNTY –Fire investigators say the April 8th fire at the Bluffs apartment complex in Junction City was accidental.

It was classified as accidental associated with the improper disposal of smoking materials, according to Deaun Bailey of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the fire was released by Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson, who noted the cause was improper disposal of smoking materials. “We believe cigarettes, inappropriate use of what we call a butt can, somewhere to put the cigarette butts. What they used was more of a plastic material than a metal material, no sand, that type of thing. ” Johnson added authorities believe that’s where it started and the material ignited. “Melted the plastic and it went from there.”

The fire destroyed the 28-unit Building B in the Bluffs complex. The damage estimate was later placed at near the insured value of $3.8 million. No one was injured.

Johnson confirmed the fire originated on the third floor of the apartment complex.