Riley County Arrests May 9

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal threat in the 800 block of N. 3rd St. on May 8, 2017 at approximately 4:35 PM. Officers listed Koltyn Moore, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that a suspect known to him brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot him during an argument in early April.

Aaron Petit, 31, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 9, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM. Petit was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Petit was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

