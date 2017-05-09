KHP: Wanted suspect jailed after I-70 high-speed chase

By Rocky Robinson

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on forgery and a number of additional charges after a high-speed chase.

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Greg Arnold said he attempted to pull over a 2000’s model Ford Expedition near the Target parking lot at Ninth and Schilling in Salina.

The vehicle sped down Schilling and turned north on Ohio. Trooper Arnold said he briefly pursued the suspect through the outskirts of town, reaching speeds of 70 miles-per-hour. When the vehicle turned towards more residential areas, Arnold said he called off the chase for safety reasons.

“I was trying to keep my speed lower and safer for everyone else and he just kept getting faster,” Trooper Arnold said. “In the interest of public safety I disregarded the pursuit.”

The same vehicle was spotted by a different trooper near Harley-Davidson of Salina, 2200 N Ohio, about 10 minutes after the initial chase. The second trooper pursued the suspect down I-70 and into Dickinson County.

The driver ditched the vehicle after going off-road on 3100 Avenue near Fair Road. The trooper apprehended the suspect following a foot pursuit.

Cunningham was taken into custody and booked into the Saline County Jail.