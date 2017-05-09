Dymax Rail to Host Congressman Marshall for Tour, Rail Discussion

Dymax Rail, the National Railroad Construction & Maintenance Association (NRC), and the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association (REMSA) will host Congressman Roger Marshall (R-KS-1) for a tour of Dymax’s Wamego custom manufacturing facility and a public policy discussion centered on priorities for Kansas’ manufacturing and rail communities.

The tour will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Dymax Rail, located at 402 Miller Drive in Wamego. Dymax Rail is family-owned and operated manufacturer of rail maintenance of way machines and attachments. Tracing their industry history back to 1875, the Balderson family has been designing, producing, and even forging products for the Wamego economy for almost 140 years.

Congressman Roger Marshall was elected to serve Kansas’ 1st Congressional District in 2016 and is serving his first term in Congress. Rep. Marshall serves on the House Agriculture Committee, where he strongly advocates for Kansas’ diverse agriculture and food producers. Together, farm and food products, originating in Kansas, are the leading commodities shipped by rail locally.