Riley County Arrests May 8

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 900 block of Garden Way on May 5, 2017 at approximately 4:50 PM. Officers listed Jakobi Wileman, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that a known male pulled a knife on him while he was stopped looking up directions on his phone.

Christopher Getman, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 5, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Getman was arrested on 2 Pottawatomie District Court warrants for failure to appear. Getman was given no bond. Getman was not confined at the time of this report.

Amber Blackaby, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 6, 2017 at approximately 1:15 AM. Blackaby was arrested on 2 Manhattan Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear. Blackaby was given no bond, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of N. 8th St. on May 6, 2017 at approximately 11:45 AM. Officers listed Paul Washington III, 30, of Manhattan, and Kathleen Baldwin, 30, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their residence and took a Playstation 3 (plus controller), a watch, and a necklace. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,800.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft in the 1000 block of Garden Way on May 7, 2017 at approximately 4:25 AM. Officers listed Milly Vasquez, 22, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect keyed her vehicle and took her cell phone. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for sexual battery and criminal restraint in Manhattan on May 7, 2017. Officers listed a 31 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 69 year old male known to her sexually battered her and prevented her from leaving in the process. Due to the nature of the allegations, no additional information will be released.

