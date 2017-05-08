Military spouse appreciation events at Fort Riley

To honor the sacrifices and contributions made by military spouses, Fort Riley has planned a number of events leading up to National Military Spouse App reciation Day on May 12.

Military spouses are invited to the following activities:

May 8 at 9 a.m.: Guided tour of the 1st Infantry Division Museum

May 9 at 9 a.m.: Sip ‘n’ Chat sponsored by the USO at Army Community

Service

May 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.: Spouses’ Night at Custer Hill Bowling Center

May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon: Military Spouse Appreciation Day, Riley’s

Conference Center