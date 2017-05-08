McKee announces candidacy for Manhattan City Commission

Today, Jerred McKee, a seven-year resident of Manhattan, announced his candidacy for City Commission.

“I love this city and it would be an honor to serve on the Commission,” McKee said. “The fact of the matter is that we need to prepare Manhattan for the economy of tomorrow. We’re growing rapidly, but we need to make sure we’re a destination for businesses, professionals and families. I think I know what it takes to help get us there.”

McKee has served on the Social Services Advisory Board for the City of Manhattan since 2014.

“When you serve on the Social Services Advisory Board, you hear from people that often get left out of the conversation,” said McKee. “If we’re going to bring people here to live and work, we need to make sure they can afford to move here, that they feel safe when they live here and that they get easy access to the services they need. A focus on quality of life is imperative for this community.”

McKee works at CivicPlus as an Account Manager where he helps to advise city and county governments on how to utilize software to better engage citizen populations and streamline processes.

“Our issues with high housing costs, infrastructure, and mental health are not going to be easy to solve. It’s going to take energy and creativity, but I have no doubt that can continue to build on our reputation as one of the top cities in the Midwest.”