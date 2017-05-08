Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity Women Build Week May 10-13

Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity (MAHFH) will work alongside all-female construction crews for Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build Week on May 10,11 and 13. Habitat’s National Women Build Week invites women to help make a difference and devote at least one day to help build decent and affordable housing in their local communities.

More than 17,000 women are expected to volunteer at construction sites across the country as part of Habitat’s 2017 National Women Build Week.

In Manhattan, volunteers will work on Habitat Home Build #27 (1036 Yuma) or one of several “Rock the Block Manhattan” exterior repair projects in the surrounding neighborhood. Women’s groups from local churches and businesses have already registered. Limited spaces still available for volunteers at mhkhabitat.org