Kansas sheriff’s deputy recovering after weekend crash

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating an accident that sent a sheriff’s deputy to the hospital

Just after 2p.m. Saturday, a 2001 Buick Century driven by Kelly Rudolph, 70, Salina, pulled out of the parking lot of a bar in the 600 Block of North Santa Fe in Salina.

The Buick collided with a Saline County 2014 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle driven by 46-year-old deputy Eric Appel who was on the way to assist police with another call, according to Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert.

Appel was driving northbound in the passing lane, without lights or sirens at the time of the crash. The patrol vehicle then jumped the curb and struck a parked semi.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage. Appel was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible concussion and later released, according to Rupert.

Rudolph fused transport to the hospital.

Rudolph may have either failed to yield the right-of-way or made an improper turn into the left lane, but alcohol was not a factor, according to Rupert.

Salina police are in charge of the investigation and are collecting computer information from the deputy’s vehicle.