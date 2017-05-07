KBI investigates shooting by Kansas man, sheriff’s deputies

LABETTE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Labette County are investigating a shooting.

Just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, two deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting during a domestic incident at 511 Walnut Street in Mound Valley, according to a media release.

After arriving on the scene, deputies encountered a 40-year-old white man with a firearm outside the residence in the driveway. It is believed that both deputies fired at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. His was reported in stable condition on Sunday. No deputies were injured in this occurrence.

Also found at the scene was a 77-year-old white male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and is in stable condition. The initial investigation suggests this victim was shot by the 40-year-old man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigations.