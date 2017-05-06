Police kill bull after escape from Kansas veterinarian

ELLIS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Hays had an unusual situation on Saturday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the Emergency Dispatch Center received a report that a full sized bull had got loose from a local veterinarian office. The bull was reported to be running loose near the 183 Alt. and Highway 40.

The owner of the animal, the veterinarian, volunteers, and local law enforcement responded to the area and attempted to corral the bull. Efforts to sedate the bull and keep the animal outside the city limits were unsuccessful. At least two vehicles were damaged by the bull.

As the bull moved into the more heavily populated area and approached the business district, the decision was made to put the bull down. This decision was not taken lightly and was made in consultation with the veterinarian. This decision was made to ensure the safety of the community and to make sure no further property damaged occurred.

At 8:58 am the bull was put down in the 400 blk of West 12th Street by a member of the Hays Police Department. Efforts were taken to limit the suffering of the animal and to ensure the safety of the neighborhood. The animal was quickly loaded and removed from the scene by the owner.