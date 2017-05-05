The acclaimed statewide fitness initiative, Walk Kansas, which is organized by K-State Research and Extension, will hold its 2nd Annual Walk Kansas 5K For the Fight and 1.5-Mile Fun Walk this Saturday, and donate all proceeds to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University.

Route maps, early packet pick-up and parking info available on the Johnson Cancer Research Center’s website.

Children 7 and under need not register for the walk unless a shirt is wanted (Youth Med – XL only).

A Kids’ Fun Run will also be held around 10:10, between the time most people finish the race/fun walk and medals are awarded.