Riley County Arrests May 5

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on May 4, 2017 at approximately 9:50 AM. Officers listed Chili’s as the victim when an employee reported that one of their front windows was damaged by an unknown suspect during the overnight hours. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for a motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Osage St. on May 4, 2017 at approximately 1:55 PM. Officers listed Lindsay Brown, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect took her red 2003 Chevy Silverado. Brown reported that the Silverado also contained a purse, flashlights, and clothing. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $10,120.00. The vehicle was later recovered in Manhattan. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 1700 block of S. Manhattan Ave. on May 4, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM. Officers listed Destinee Thompson, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect took 3 stereo subs and an amplifier from her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Travis Iverson, 36, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 4, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Iverson was arrested on a Lyon County District Court warrant for 2 counts of violation of offender registration act and 7 counts of aggravated violation of offender registration act. Iverson was given no bond. Iverson was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for rape in the city of Manhattan on May 4, 2017. Officers listed a 16 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 19 year old suspect known to her raped her while at a party in October of 2016. Due to the nature of crime alleged, no additional information will be released.

Christopher Getman, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 600 block of Bertrand St. on May 4, 2017 at approximately 6:40 PM. Getman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Getman’s total bond was set at $7,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

