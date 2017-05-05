Little Apple Pedal this Sunday!

Join Manhattan Parks and Recreation, State Farm – Josh Salmans, and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism – Tuttle Creek State Park for the second annual Little Apple Pedal. The event is part of Bike Month and will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 starting at the former Ray’s Apple Market (3011 Anderson Avenue) just west of the Se th Child and Anderson intersection. The ride will leave from the parking lot and travel down Linear Trail.

Bring the family for an afternoon of fun activities including a bike rodeo for kids, 7-mile slow ride on Linear Trail, bike safety with Riley County Police, free helmets for the kids (fitted by Riley County EMS), a bike swap hosted by The Pathfinder, event T-shirts, and much more.