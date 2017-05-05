Kansas State University Police investigating noose incident

The Kansas State University Office of Institutional Equity received notification of a noose hanging from a tree on the Manhattan campus Friday morning . It was removed and the Kansas State University Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information should call 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu.

The reason for the noose is unknown, but Kansas State University reminds K-Staters about the Principles of Community. We stand united against all forms of discrimination.

This is a stressful time of year and anyone who has concerns should contact Counseling Services at 785-532-6977, counsel@k-state.edu; the Office of Student Life, 785-532-6432, stulife@k-state.edu; the Office of Institutional Equity at 785-532-6220, equity@k-state.edu; or the Office of Diversity, 785-532-6276, ksudiversity@k-state.edu.