Judge grants joint prelim for 4 suspects in Kansas triple-murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four men charged in a triple homicide in Topeka will have a joint preliminary hearing.

KSNT reports a Shawnee County judge on Friday agreed to allow one preliminary hearing to determine if one or all of the suspects will be tried.

The four are charged with first-degree murder and various other counts in the March deaths of 29-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Krahn is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in all three deaths. Nineteen-year-old Shane Mays is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Fisher’s and Leavitt’s deaths. And 33-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year old Joseph Lowry are each charged with one count of first-degree murder in Leavitt’s death.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled July 11-13.