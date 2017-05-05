Ed Schram Dodge sale, Manhattan welcomes the Robbins family

After doing business in Manhattan for 48 years, Schram Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, formerly Ed Schram dodge, is turning the reins over to a new family dealership. The business conversion is underway, and the Schrams are working hard with the Robbins family to ensure a smooth transition.

The Robbin’s have been in the automotive business since 1981. Mark Robbins moved his family to the Wichita area in 1992. In 2003 Mark purchased Zeller motor company in Arkansas City and still runs it today with his 3 sons. As rural store owners, the Robbins’ know customers use their vehicles for work, not just commuting.

“Vehicles are not just transportation, it is our customer’s livelihood” said Clay Robbins. “It is our mission to exceed our customer expectations at every turn, whether it is in sales, service or parts!”

The Robbins will make a major investment in facility upgrades. The reconstruction project at 3100 Anderson Avenue will include demolition of one building, the reconstruction of another, and completion of a new repair facility that will double the service capacity. The Fiat brand will be added to the product line along with a major commitment to selling and servicing heavy duty work trucks. Plans are to increase inventory selection in both pre-owned and new inventory to over 200 vehicles.

Robbins Chrysler is also holding a grand opening this Friday and Saturday! Register for door prizes including gift certificates, a complete detail of your vehicle, free oil changes and a new gas BBQ grill!