Wingstop Inc. President and CEO Charlie Morrison 2017 Kansas State University Finance Executive of the Year

Charlie Morrison, the president and chief executive officer of Wingstop Inc., has been chosen as the 2017 Kansas State University Finance Executive of the Year.

The award recipient is selected each year by the university’s department of finance advisory board to recognize an alumnus who is an outstanding financial executive and to honor his or her contribution to industry and the university. The award winner is also inducted into the College of Business Administration’s Financial Executives Hall of Fame.

In his role with Wingstop Inc., Morrison is responsible for leading the strategic direction of the company and its worldwide operations. Morrison is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience with various companies, including Pizza Hut, Steak and Ale, Kinko’s and Boston Market. He joined Wingstop, which is based in Dallas, in June 2012.

In June 2015, Morrison led Wingstop into a new era with the completion of its initial public offering, listing the company on the Nasdaq Stock Market. During the process, Morrison led Wingstop’s executive team and financial experts to launch one of the most successful IPOs in the history of the restaurant industry.

Before joining Wingstop, Morrison served as president and CEO of Rave Restaurant Group where he created and led the development of the Hot Concept Award winner, Pie Five Pizza Co., as one of the industry’s first fast-casual pizza concepts.

The recipient of the 2015 Golden Chain Award from Nation’s Restaurant News, Morrison also was awarded the prestigious 2016 Silver Plate award in the limited service category by the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Morrison serves on the advisory board for the K-State Parents and Family Association. He and his wife, Debbie, and their four children live in Keller, Texas.