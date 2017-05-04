Stream advisory issued for Big Blue River

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a health advisory to residents living along Big Blue River from Marysville to Tuttle Creek Lake. The advis ory is being issued due to a force main break in Marysville that has caused sewage to flow into a tributary of Big Blue River north of the Highway 36 bridge on the west side of Marysville.

KDHE advises individuals to have no contact with Big Blue River at this location until further notice. Residents are also advised to keep their pets from making contact with the water.

KDHE will continue to monitor the situation. An update will be sent once the advisory is lifted.