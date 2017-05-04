Public invited to celebrate 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary during ‘Victory Fest’ celebration

The Fort Riley Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has announced plans for “Victory Fest,” a day-long music celebration to honor the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary.

The event—which is open to the general public—takes place Aug. 19 at Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Air Field.

The full-day schedule features four nationally known bands—Lit, The Charlie Daniels Band, The All-American Rejects, and Eli Young Band.

Several local bands, the 1st Infantry Division Band and the national USO Show Troupe will also perform.

In addition to music, family-friendly activities include a car and bike show, military equipment displays and a closing fireworks show.

Tickets go on sale May 5. Visit http://www.victoryfest2017.com for ticket price levels, group ticket pricing and where to buy tickets. Prices start at $25.