Donate today to benefit local Big Brother Big Sisters programs!

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters has $1,000 ($500 for Riley and Geary County communities) of matching funds available for every new gift in any amount received between now and this Friday. Gifts made to the program by Friday will be matched dollar-for-dollar. This opportunity will benefit the programs in Junction City and Manhattan.

If you would like to make a donation, please call us at 785-776-9575. There is no minimum donation amount.

Credit/Debit Card Donations designated to Riley County can be made at https://www.4kidsake.org/RileyCounty/Donate

Credit/Debit Card Donations designated to Geary County can be made at https://www.4kidsake.org/Geary-County/Donate