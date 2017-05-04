Little Apple Post

Manhattan's Online Newspaper

Donate today to benefit local Big Brother Big Sisters programs!

by Leave a Comment

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters has $1,000 ($500 for Riley and Geary County communities) of matching funds available for every new gift in any amount received between now bbbs-weband this Friday. Gifts made to the program by Friday will be matched dollar-for-dollar. This opportunity will benefit the programs in Junction City and Manhattan.

If you would like to make a donation, please call us at 785-776-9575. There is no minimum donation amount.

Credit/Debit Card Donations designated to Riley County can be made at https://www.4kidsake.org/RileyCounty/Donate

Credit/Debit Card Donations designated to Geary County can be made at https://www.4kidsake.org/Geary-County/Donate