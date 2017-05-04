Affidavit: Kansas man used social media to produce child porn

WICHITA- A Kansas man was charged in U.S. District Court Wednesday with producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Ian Nathanial Smith, 20, Viola, Kan., is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possessing child pornography.

An investigator’s affidavit alleges Smith used social media to communicate over the internet with a 14-year-old girl in another state. He asked the girl to send him live streaming video of herself engaged in sexual activities. Investigators found child pornography on his phone, including 204 images and four videos.

If convicted, he faces not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the charge of exploiting a minor and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession charge. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.