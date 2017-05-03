Suspect in Kansas woman’s shooting death captured in Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, MO – Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Galena Police Department, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office have reported the arrest of a suspect believed responsible for the shooting death of a Kansas woman.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the suspect, 46-year-old John Francis of Galena, also known as “Polo,” was arrested outside of Carterville, MO. The arrest was made after a credible tip led authorities to conduct an extensive search in Jasper County, MO on Tuesday, according to a media release.

Francis was arrested for first degree murder in the April 26 shooting death of 29-year-old Kelly Glasgow at her residence at 207 W. Empire St. in Galena.

Police and emergency medical technicians discovered her suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home after a shooting was reported. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The suspect had been on parole in Missouri. He has felony drug convictions in Jasper County from arrests in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Assisting in the search for Francis were the U.S. Marshalls Service, the FBI, the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Ozark Drug Enforcement Taskforce, the Joplin Police Department, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Carterville Police Department, the Webb City Police Department, the Carthage Police Department, and the Oronogo Police Department.