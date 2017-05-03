UPDATE: Kan. man held on $500K bond for alleged kidnapping

BARTON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating an alleged kidnapping and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 4p.m.Tuesday, officers were dispatched to 1234 McKinley Street in Great Bend in reference to a 911 call in which the Dispatcher couldn’t speak with anyone, but could hear a man and woman talking in the background, according to a media release.

The man sounded to be making threats toward the woman.

Police responded to the scene in order to investigate. While they were trying to make contact with someone inside the house, a woman dove out of a window on the north side of the house, while yelling “help me, it’s Miles Jackson.”

The victim had obvious injuries to her face and body and appeared distraught. Officers immediately took the woman to a safe distance and sought medical assistance for her from Great Bend Fire/ EMS. While doing this, they also ensured that the area around the house was secure and that no one could escape.

Officers continued trying to make contact with the subject inside, whom the woman advised was 32-year-old Miles Jackson,

Eventually Jackson came to the door and officers secured the inside of the house to ensure no one else was in danger.

While in the house, they encountered Nicholas Espinoza, 24, and Nikalem Helms, 19, both of Great Bend.

Officers later discovered that Espinoza had an outstanding warrant, for which he was taken into custody.

The woman who jumped out of the window advised officers that she and Jackson had been in a relationship for some time, but she had left him recently. Approximately a week ago he called her and asked to work things out with her. She agreed to come stay with him in Great Bend, but wanted to leave several days later when he became controlling.

She advised that he wouldn’t let her leave and eventually began hitting her at some point. He also broke her cell phone after she told him she was going to leave him again.

The victim claimed that she eventually used Jackson’s phone to call 911 and then threw it under a bed in hopes that someone would come save her.

Police arrested Jackson with recommended charges of Aggravated Kidnapping. Charges may be added or modified after the County Attorney has the opportunity to review the case.

