Riley County Arrests May 3

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Norberto Castro-Lopez, 29, of Lawrence, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 2, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Castro was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Castro’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Randy Welter, 62, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. on May 2, 2017 at approximately 5:55 PM. Welter was arrested for aggravated assault. Welter’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Welter was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Ave. on May 2, 2017 at approximately 6:40 PM. Officers listed Naim Azer, 89, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that he was scammed out of money via phone before realizing what happened and cancelling the money order. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,505.00.

Glenn Bennett, 47, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 2, 2017 at approximately 7:40 PM. Bennett was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation, as well as on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for violation of a protective order, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct. Bennett’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Bennett was not confined at the time of this report.

