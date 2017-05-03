Milling Science Club raises $3,800 to help local kids, families

The K-State Milling Science Club has raised $3,800 to help a local organization that provides clothing and other basic needs for kids.

Club members hosted the Families in Transition Closet Charity Golf Tournament at Colbert Hills on April 23. The FIT Closet and Clothing Exchange was initiated by the U SD 383 Manhattan-Ogden school district to provide help to youth and families who are homeless, though recently has extended its service to help others in need.

The McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth Act requires public schools to ensure that all homeless children have the basic needs for school attendance and participation in class. However, schools do not receive funds to meet the requirements of the Act.

The money raised through the golf tournament will be used to buy essentials that are not ordinarily donated, such as school supplies, hygiene products, emergency food and more.

“The Milling Science Club feels that it is extremely important to give back to the community,” said Jason Watt, the Buhler Instructor of Milling and club advisor. “What better way to give back to the community, then to help those less fortunate and the children, who will one day be sitting in the position that these students are currently sitting.

“Through some conversations with USD 383 and the USD 383 Foundation, the FIT Closet was brought to our attention as a group that could use our help. The club members were extremely excited to help families in need in the Manhattan community. We started the planning process later than desired, but we were very grateful to the companies and people who stepped up to support us, and the amount that we ended up being able to donate to the USD 383 FIT Closet was better than expected.”

The winners of the golf tournament were Paul Campbell, representing ADM Milling; and Pyong Seib, who is with the K-State grain science and industry department.

The FIT Closet is located at 1609 College Ave. in Manhattan, behind the United Methodist Church. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon; and Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5:30 p.m.