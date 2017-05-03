KBI: WaKeeney Police Chief arrested for blackmail, other charges

WAKEENEY — On Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested WaKeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle for suspicion of blackmail, harassment by telecommunications device, attempted interference with law enforcement, intimidation of a witness or victim, tampering with a public record, and two counts of theft.

On Jan. 12, Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon requested that the KBI investigate several allegations of unlawful conduct made against Eberle.

Eberle was arrested without incident. He had his first appearance Wednesday afternoon before Chief District Judge Glenn Braun and was placed on an own-recognizance bond, according to a news release from Lyon’s office.

This investigation is ongoing.