Kan. sheriff’s K-9 makes big drug bust during first day at work

GREENWOOD COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Greenwood County are investigating two suspects on numerous drug charges.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to 400 Highway near M Road in Greenwood County in reference to a possible pedestrian accident, according to a social media report.

Upon arrival, it was determined the pedestrian was actually an individual who had gotten out of a car and was acting in a strange manner that caused passing motorists to believe he was injured.

The driver of the vehicle was found to have a suspended driver’s license. A KHP trooper who arrived on scene prior to the arrival of the deputies issued a citation to the driver for the suspended driver’s license.

While the trooper was conducting his investigation, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler deployed the recently certified K-9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

On the K-9’s first day of service after certification she indicated the presence of an illegal substance in the vehicle.

Based on this alert, a second deputy initiated a vehicle search and recovered a significant quantity of methamphetamines, oxycodone, and Xanax.

Deputies arrested the driver and a passenger. They were charged with numerous violations including possession of all 3 substances with intent to distribute, felony possession of paraphernalia, felony drug tax stamp violation, and felony conspiracy. The driver was also charged with DUI after a blood and urine sample showed the presence of numerous drugs.

The individual initially located outside the vehicle was also charged with misdemeanor registration offenses as the owner of the vehicle, possession of stolen property and interference with law enforcement.

Both individuals are being held on a $100,000 bond

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and handler exhibited their effectiveness as a team and as an asset to the agency in a strong showing on their first official day in the field.