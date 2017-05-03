Fort Riley Combined Graduation Ceremony to take place in Manhattan

Graduates of on-post higher-learning institutions at Fort Riley will be recognized in a ceremony scheduled May 25.

Over 180 graduates will be honored at the combined graduation ceremony, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.

The Combined Graduation Ceremony is hosted by Fort Riley Education Services and:

. Honors and shows support for those who have accomplished a personal

standard of excellence

. Inspires soldiers, family members and Army civilians to continue

pursuing higher education

. Helps people understand the many educational opportunities available

to them at Fort Riley

. Emphasizes the importance of continuing education

Graduates (service members, family members, civilian employees) will walk in the ceremony and receive their respective certificate or associate’s,

bachelors or master’s degree. Representatives from each university will confer degrees and award diplomas to their respective graduates.

Historically, the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division commanding general delivers the commencement address and assists in handing out diplomas. This year, it will be Fort Riley and 1st ID Acting Senior Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Frank.