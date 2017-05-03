Crowd advocates for dog’s life at Manhattan City Commission meeting

Manhattan city leaders were under pressure Tuesday evening as dozens of citizens came out to support a German short-haired pointer named Buck who could be facing euthanasia.

Buck was returned to the T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter shortly after being adopted because he bit a two year old girl in his new home.

However, according to a petition which has garnered over 2,500 signatures, Buck had recently been neutered before being placed in a new environment.

According to commissioners it is against city policy to adopt out dogs with aggressive behavior, however the commission did not take any action regarding Buck’s fate.

Buck remains under a 10-day quarantine for a rabies evaluation.