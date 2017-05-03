1 hospitalized after small plane headed to Manhattan crashes in farm field

JOHNSON COUNTY- One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 1964 Mooney M20E piloted by Simpson, Larry Simpson, 71, Stuart, FL., was traveling from Johnson County Airport to Manhattan.

After climbing to 1000 feet and experiencing engine failure the pilot found a safe place

in a farm field near the New Century Airport in Johnson County, Kansas

One passenger Richard Simpson, 67, Stuart, FL., was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with a head laceration.

The pilot and two others on board were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.